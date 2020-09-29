State Intelligence reports recommended no measures – Hemasiri (video)





The State Intelligence failed to furnish any established information other than the warning issued by a foreign intelligence service about the Easter Sunday attacks, says the then police chief Pujith Jayasundara.



The IGP now on compulsory leave was testifying before the presidential commission that inquires into the terror attacks.



Also giving evidence before the commission was ex-defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando, who said the State Intelligence recommended no measures in any of the reports it had submitted.