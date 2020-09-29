20th amendment restricts freedom of thought - petitioners (video)





A five-member Supreme Court bench headed by chief justice Jayantha Jayasuriya today (30) took up, for the second day, the 39 petitions filed against the proposed 20th amendment to the constitution.



The petitioners are election commission member Prof. Ratnajeevan Hoole, Samagi Jana Balawegaya, United National Party, lawyers, professionals and civil society representatives.



Making submissions, their lawyers claimed certain clauses in the proposed amendment restricted the freedom of thought, a fundamental right enshrined in the constitution, and adversely impacted the citizens’ right to information.



At the first day of the hearing yesterday, attorney general Dappula de Livera informed the court that the government has decided to introduce several revisions to the amendment at the committee stage.