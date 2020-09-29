Two+people+killed+by+wild+jumbos+in+Polonnaruwa

Wild elephant attacks caused the death of two persons in the Polonnaruwa district within the 18-hours that ended at noon today (30).



In the first incident, a woman aged 73 years was fatally attacked last night while on the way to her daughter’s home at Darshanapura in Medirigiriya.



This morning, a 51-year-old father of two died following a wild elephant attack at Kuda Patunugama in Lankapura.



Eight persons have died in wild elephant attacks in the north-central province this month alone.