Ampitiye Sumanaratana Thera, two others, released on bail

Three accused, including Ven. Ampitiye Sumanaratana Thera, have been enlarged on bail over a charge of disrupting duties of archaeological officers.



Produced before the circuit magistrate’s court at Eravur today (30), they were ordered Rs. 200,000 surety each.



The case relates an incident in which archeological officers were allegedly interrupted from performing their duties while demarcating an archaeological place at Pankudaveli in Batticaloa.