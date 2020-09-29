Grace+period+for+tourist+hotels+to+pay+cumulative+electricity+bills

Hotels and other businesses registered with the Tourism Development Authority have been given one-year grace period to pay their cumulative electricity bills.
The CEB says its divisional engineer’s offices have been informed of the decision taken in view of impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Accordingly, bills from 01st March to 31st August 2020 could be paid in equal installments from 01 September.
No disconnections will be effected during the grace period.
