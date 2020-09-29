Dilantha+permitted+by+court+to+leave+country+for+racing+event

Racing driver Dilantha Malagamuwa has been cleared by court to leave the country to take part in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo 2020.



Colombo high court judge Dhammika Ganepola today (30) gave the permission following a request by Malagamuwa’s lawyers.



Malagamuwa and two others face charges, filed by the attorney general, of defrauding 600,000 US dollars from a Japanese national on the pretext of building a luxury housing scheme.