Originality to be kept in renovation of Colombo’s old buildings

The UDA has received instructions from president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to renovate and use old buildings in Colombo city while keeping their originality.
The Ministry of Urban Development says this renovation process is presently under way.
One of them is the 105-year-old Gaffoor Building which will be renovated at a cost of Rs. 620 million.
