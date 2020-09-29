Parents+demand+permanent+principal+for+Gampola+school

Parents staged a protest in front of Buddhist College in Gampola today (30) demanding a permanent principal for the school.
Also highlighting a shortage of teaching staff at the school, the protestors marched to the education office in the area.
There, police blocked their path, causing a tense situation.
Parents accuse the education office of disregarding their requests regarding the school.
Also highlighting a shortage of teaching staff at the school, the protestors marched to the education office in the area.
There, police blocked their path, causing a tense situation.
Parents accuse the education office of disregarding their requests regarding the school.