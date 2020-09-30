සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

President tells foreign ambassadors about H’tota Port’s high potential

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 - 16:13

President+tells+foreign+ambassadors+about+H%E2%80%99tota+Port%E2%80%99s+high+potential
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has described to a group of newly-appointed foreign ambassadors about the high development potentials of the Hambantota Port.

After receiving their credentials, the president had cordial discussions with the ambassadors from Korea Republic, Germany, the Vatican and Switzerland this morning (30).

He refuted claims by some that the port, built with Chinese financial assistance, was a debt trap.

The port was being used for commercial purposes only, he noted.

Speaking further, the president said Sri Lanka’s strategic location attracted many parties, prompting the country to adopt a moderate foreign policy.

He stressed the Indian Ocean region should be open for all countries.

Trending News

Grace period for tourist hotels to pay cumulative electricity bills
30 September 2020
Grace period for tourist hotels to pay cumulative electricity bills
Second term of govt. schools ends on 09 October
30 September 2020
Second term of govt. schools ends on 09 October
Missing girl’s mobile phone is disconnected
30 September 2020
Missing girl’s mobile phone is disconnected
Complaint against Chandimal Jayasinghe (Video)
29 September 2020
Complaint against Chandimal Jayasinghe (Video)
Rain expected today in several provinces
30 September 2020
Rain expected today in several provinces

International News

Trump and Biden duel in chaotic, bitter election debate (video)
30 September 2020
Trump and Biden duel in chaotic, bitter election debate (video)
Protests against Modi's new farmers' bills, intensify
28 September 2020
Protests against Modi's new farmers' bills, intensify
Change in passenger address from Japan Airlines
28 September 2020
Change in passenger address from Japan Airlines
Dream World ordered to pay US $ 2.5 million in compensation for an accident
28 September 2020
Dream World ordered to pay US $ 2.5 million in compensation for an accident
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.