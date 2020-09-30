President tells foreign ambassadors about H’tota Port’s high potential

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has described to a group of newly-appointed foreign ambassadors about the high development potentials of the Hambantota Port.



After receiving their credentials, the president had cordial discussions with the ambassadors from Korea Republic, Germany, the Vatican and Switzerland this morning (30).



He refuted claims by some that the port, built with Chinese financial assistance, was a debt trap.



The port was being used for commercial purposes only, he noted.



Speaking further, the president said Sri Lanka’s strategic location attracted many parties, prompting the country to adopt a moderate foreign policy.



He stressed the Indian Ocean region should be open for all countries.