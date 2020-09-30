සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Investigations commenced into the 30 million robbery at Katana - police dogs taken to the crime scene

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 - 18:08

Investigation has commenced into the robbery of nearly Rs. 30 million in cash and gold jewelery from the house of a businessman in the 'Akkara Panaha' area in Katana.

Police dogs have also been taken to the scene of the crime where six persons had arrived in a van and a motorbike this morning and robbed the businessman after entering his house.

The police said that the businessman and his family members who were present had been held at gun point while the robbers looted the house.

