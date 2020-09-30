Weather update - Heavy rains and expected in Kalutara and Ratnapura

The Meteorological Department states that there will be showers in several parts of the island tonight.



The Department said that showers will occur at times in the Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central Provinces.



Heavy showers of more than 75 mm are also expected in the Kalutara and Ratnapura districts of the Southern Province.



Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces tomorrow.



There is a possibility of light showers in the North Western Province.



Occasional strong winds up to 40-50 kmph are likely across the island, especially in the North-Central and North-Western provinces, in the Trincomalee, Hambantota districts and in the western slopes of the central hills.