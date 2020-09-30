PM stops along the way while returning after paying his last respects to Tennyson Cooray (Video)

A group of parents of Moratuwa - Rawathawatte Methodist College today (30) staged a protest in front of the school demanding that the transfer of the principal who was appointed three months ago be prevented.



Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was traveling through that area at the time, stopped his vehicle and listened to the group's request and the parents handed over a message to the Prime Minister.



The group met Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa while he was returning after paying his last respects to the late veteran actor Tennyson Cooray.









