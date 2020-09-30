සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Two visitors to the prison arrested with heroin

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 - 18:54

Two persons visiting an inmate at the Magazine Prison taken into custody by Prison intelligence along with 8 packets of heroin & handed over to Borella Police.

30 September 2020
30 September 2020
30 September 2020
29 September 2020
30 September 2020
30 September 2020
28 September 2020
28 September 2020
28 September 2020
