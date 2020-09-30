සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Further consideration of the petitions filed challenging the 20th Amendment postponed

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 - 19:58

Further+consideration+of+the+petitions+filed+challenging+the+20th+Amendment+postponed
Further consideration of the petitions filed challenging the 20th Amendment to the Constitution postponed till Friday (October 02), 9.30am.

Trending News

Grace period for tourist hotels to pay cumulative electricity bills
30 September 2020
Grace period for tourist hotels to pay cumulative electricity bills
Second term of govt. schools ends on 09 October
30 September 2020
Second term of govt. schools ends on 09 October
Missing girl’s mobile phone is disconnected
30 September 2020
Missing girl’s mobile phone is disconnected
Complaint against Chandimal Jayasinghe (Video)
29 September 2020
Complaint against Chandimal Jayasinghe (Video)
Rain expected today in several provinces
30 September 2020
Rain expected today in several provinces

International News

Trump and Biden duel in chaotic, bitter election debate (video)
30 September 2020
Trump and Biden duel in chaotic, bitter election debate (video)
Protests against Modi's new farmers' bills, intensify
28 September 2020
Protests against Modi's new farmers' bills, intensify
Change in passenger address from Japan Airlines
28 September 2020
Change in passenger address from Japan Airlines
Dream World ordered to pay US $ 2.5 million in compensation for an accident
28 September 2020
Dream World ordered to pay US $ 2.5 million in compensation for an accident
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.