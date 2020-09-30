Opposition+to+the+decision+to+import+rice

The 'Govijana Ekamuthuwa' states that the decision taken by the government to import rice when there are sufficient stocks of paddy in the country cannot be approved at all.
Speaking at a media briefing held in Colombo today, the chairman of the organization Anuradha Tennakoon stated that the government has lost more than Rs. 4,000 million on rice imports even during the period of good governance.
