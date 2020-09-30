සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Opposition to the decision to import rice

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 - 22:52

Opposition+to+the+decision+to+import+rice
The 'Govijana Ekamuthuwa' states that the decision taken by the government to import rice when there are sufficient stocks of paddy in the country cannot be approved at all.

Speaking at a media briefing held in Colombo today, the chairman of the organization Anuradha Tennakoon stated that the government has lost more than Rs. 4,000 million on rice imports even during the period of good governance.

Trending News

Grace period for tourist hotels to pay cumulative electricity bills
30 September 2020
Grace period for tourist hotels to pay cumulative electricity bills
Second term of govt. schools ends on 09 October
30 September 2020
Second term of govt. schools ends on 09 October
Missing girl’s mobile phone is disconnected
30 September 2020
Missing girl’s mobile phone is disconnected
Rain expected today in several provinces
30 September 2020
Rain expected today in several provinces
National heritage status likely for Nine Arch Bridge
30 September 2020
National heritage status likely for Nine Arch Bridge

International News

Trump and Biden duel in chaotic, bitter election debate (video)
30 September 2020
Trump and Biden duel in chaotic, bitter election debate (video)
Protests against Modi's new farmers' bills, intensify
28 September 2020
Protests against Modi's new farmers' bills, intensify
Change in passenger address from Japan Airlines
28 September 2020
Change in passenger address from Japan Airlines
Dream World ordered to pay US $ 2.5 million in compensation for an accident
28 September 2020
Dream World ordered to pay US $ 2.5 million in compensation for an accident
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.