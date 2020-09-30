සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Maha Sangha informed about 20 Amendment (Video)

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 - 22:47

The Registrar of the Asgiriya Chapter Ven. Medagama Dhammananda Thero states that the positive proposals of the committee appointed to review the 20th Amendment to the Constitution should be taken up during the committee stage of Parliament.

He was speaking at a meeting with representatives of the National Movement for a Just Society today.

Former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya and representatives of the National Movement for a Just Society called on the Chief Prelates of Malwatta and Asgiriya today and briefed them on the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.


