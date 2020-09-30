සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Export sector has grown - State Minister Ajith Nivard Cabraal (Video)

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 - 22:55

State Minister Ajith Nivard Cabraal states that the export sector of the country has grown to the level that it was before the covid 19 epidemic.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa stated at a press conference that the country is in a difficult economic situation.

State Minister Ajith Nivard Cabraal also responded to this statement today. ​


