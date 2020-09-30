Showers+in+several+parts+of+the+island

The Meteorological Department states that there will be several spells of showers in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces and light showers in the North Western Province.
Occasional strong winds up to 40 kmph are possible in the North, North Central and North Western provinces, Trincomalee and Hambantota districts and in the western slopes of the central hills.
Occasional strong winds up to 40 kmph are possible in the North, North Central and North Western provinces, Trincomalee and Hambantota districts and in the western slopes of the central hills.