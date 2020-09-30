සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Five suspects arrested with heroin in several areas

Thursday, 01 October 2020 - 12:03

Five+suspects+arrested+with+heroin+in+several+areas
Five persons have been arrested with heroin in several areas in the Western Province.

A suspect was arrested in the Mirihana area yesterday with 61 grams and 390 milligrams of heroin while two suspects were arrested in the Homagama area with 17 grams and 300 milligrams of heroin.

Also, a suspect with 10 grams and 200 milligrams of heroin was arrested in the Grandpass area and a suspect with 4 grams and 500 milligrams of heroin was arrested in the Aluthgama area.

Trending News

Grace period for tourist hotels to pay cumulative electricity bills
30 September 2020
Grace period for tourist hotels to pay cumulative electricity bills
Second term of govt. schools ends on 09 October
30 September 2020
Second term of govt. schools ends on 09 October
Showers in several parts of the island
01 October 2020
Showers in several parts of the island
State minister’s explanation about request (video)
30 September 2020
State minister’s explanation about request (video)
Second rabies death at Yatalamatta within a week (video)
30 September 2020
Second rabies death at Yatalamatta within a week (video)

International News

Japan's stock market closes
01 October 2020
Japan's stock market closes
Trump and Biden duel in chaotic, bitter election debate (video)
30 September 2020
Trump and Biden duel in chaotic, bitter election debate (video)
Protests against Modi's new farmers' bills, intensify
28 September 2020
Protests against Modi's new farmers' bills, intensify
Change in passenger address from Japan Airlines
28 September 2020
Change in passenger address from Japan Airlines
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.