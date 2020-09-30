Five+suspects+arrested+with+heroin+in+several+areas

Five persons have been arrested with heroin in several areas in the Western Province.



A suspect was arrested in the Mirihana area yesterday with 61 grams and 390 milligrams of heroin while two suspects were arrested in the Homagama area with 17 grams and 300 milligrams of heroin.



Also, a suspect with 10 grams and 200 milligrams of heroin was arrested in the Grandpass area and a suspect with 4 grams and 500 milligrams of heroin was arrested in the Aluthgama area.