Sri Lanka celebrates World Children's Day today

Thursday, 01 October 2020 - 11:38

Sri Lanka celebrates World Children's Day today under the theme 'Our Country, Our Hands'.

Its national festival will be held tomorrow and World Elderly Day will be observed today.

In a message issued on the occasion of World Children's Day, President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa stated that ensuring the physical and mental well-being of children as well as their well-being has become a top priority.

The President also stated that his sole objective is to eradicate physical and mental poverty and build a country where citizens can truly live.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has also issued a message on the occasion of World Children's Day, stating that the government is constantly committed to creating the necessary moral and legal framework for the safety of children.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa states that he hopes to hand a perfect and beautiful childhood to all children.

