Statements of lawyers representing 32 petitions against the 20th amendment ends; further consideration tomorrow

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court yesterday decided to postpone the hearing of petitions challenging the 20th Amendment to the Constitution until 9.30 am tomorrow.



The petitions were taken up for the second day yesterday before a five-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya and Supreme Court Justices Buwaneka Aluvihare, Sisira de Abrew, Priyantha Jayawardena and Vijith Malalgoda.



The hearing of the petitions was held until 7.20 pm yesterday.



Out of the 39 petitions filed challenging the proposed 20th Amendment Bill, the statements of the lawyers representing 32 petitioners were concluded.



Further hearing was adjourned till tomorrow and the submission for the rest of the petitions will be taken.



Faisz Mustafa, President's Counsel appearing for the Bar Association of Sri Lanka, when the petitions were called yesterday, stated that certain provisions of the proposed 20th Amendment Bill would adversely affect the independence of the judiciary and Fundamental Rights of the people.



President's Counsel Mustapha pointed out that the Constitution states that the legislative power of the people is vested in Parliament and that power must be exercised through the courts, but the 20th Amendment Bill takes away the legislative power of the people through Parliament.



Accordingly, it is essential to refer the matter to a referendum to pass the relevant clauses, said President's Counsel Mustapha before the court.



Rauf Hakeem, Attorney-at-Law, and leader of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress, stated that he has personally filed a petition against the Bill and would represent himself.



Attorney-at-Law Rauf Hakeem pointed out that the proposed bill would abolish the Constitutional Council, which would raise serious issues regarding the transparency of appointments to higher posts, including judges.



He pointed out that the proposed bill would elevate the President above the law and stressed that a two-thirds majority in Parliament was not enough to pass the bill and that it must be put to a referendum.



Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, Gamini Lokuge, Prof. GL Peiris, Attorney-at-Law Sagara Kariyawasam, Venerable Omare Kassapa Thero has filed intervenient petitions.