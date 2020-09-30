Six+police+squads+to+arrest+Katana+burglars

Six police teams have launched investigations regarding the incident of burglars fleeing after robbing close to 30 million rupees cash and gold jewellery from a house of a businessman in Akkara Panaha in Katana.



A high ranking officer carrying out the probe said that CCTV footage on both sides of the road around the businessman’s house would be used for the investigation.



Similarly the officer said that the route the burglars had taken had been identified.



Police said that seven suspects who arrived in a car last morning entered the house and carried out the robbery by threatening the businessman and family members by brandishing firearms.



Meanwhile, the Nugegoda Corruption Eradication Division siezed a stock of 3 million rupees worth Kerala cannabis at Meegoda yesterday.