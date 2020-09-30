සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Risk of coronavirus has not yet disappeared - Chief Specialist of the Epidemiology Unit

Thursday, 01 October 2020 - 12:02

A total of 331 Sri Lankans staying in the United States and the United Arab Emirates arrived at the Katunayake International Airport this morning.

Our airport correspondent stated that 312 Sri Lankans have arrived from the United States which included 3 children.

19 people who had gone for employment in the United Arab Emirates also arrived at the Katunayake Airport.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus infected people in the country has increased to 3,380 with 06 more cases reported yesterday.

Accordingly, the number of patients receiving further treatment at the hospital is now 137 while 3230 patients have been discharged.

Dr. Sudath Samaraweera, Chief Specialist of the Epidemiology Unit said that the the risk of coronavirus has not yet disappeared from the society.

He said this at a media briefing held in Colombo yesterday.

