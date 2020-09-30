President+instructs+to+complete+the+second+terminal+of+the+Katunayake+Airport+before+2023

Addressing a high-level meeting at the United Nations, President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa stated that the Government of Sri Lanka is committed to the conservation and sustainable management of natural resources.



The President addressed the United Nations Heads of State Summit on Biodiversity organised centred around the United Nations Headquarters in New York parallel to the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, using video technology at 7.30 last night.



The theme of this conference is “Urgent action on biodiversity for sustainable development”.



The President pointed out that the concept of biodiversity must be at the very core of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda. The ancient governance of Sri Lanka was built on the concept that the ruler is never the owner of the land; he is merely its caretaker on behalf of his countrymen and all living beings.



This is the very principle that my Government has adopted in our development agenda said the President while stressing as mere trustees of this planet and its resources we must resolve to protect what is in our trust and pass it to future generations as best as we could.



Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed the officials to complete the construction of the second terminal of the Bandaranaike International Airport before 2023.



That was at a discussion held at the presidential secretariat last afternoon regarding the future plans of the Aviation and export zone development state ministry.



The construction of the second terminal launched in 2014 was planned to be completed in 2017.



However experts in the field had pointed out that many sections of the plan had not been currently applicable since constructions had not been carried out.



Accordingly the President instructed the officials to complete the activities of the construction of the second terminal speedily by working day and night.