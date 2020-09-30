Negotiations+on+a+Bilateral+Agreement+between+Sri+Lanka+and+Iran

A preliminary round of talks between Sri Lanka and Iran was held yesterday to reach a bilateral agreement.



There were lengthy discussions on the export of tea from Sri Lanka and the exchange of equipment required for agriculture.A preliminary round of talks between Sri Lanka and Iran was held yesterday to reach a bilateral agreement.

