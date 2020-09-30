Driver+and+conductor+arrested+from+video+footage+circulating+online++

The driver and conductor of a bus traveling from Aluthgama to Colombo have been arrested for driving through a rail gate that was closed at the South Payagala railway crossing.
The Police Media Division stated that the suspects were arrested according to a video that was circulated on social media and television channels. They are to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate's Court today.
