63+including+Mangala+acquitted+of+cinnamon+stick+clash

The Matara Magistrate's Court yesterday ordered the release of 63 persons, including former parliamentarian Mangala Samaraweera, who were charged in connection with the clash between two UNP factions in Matara in 2013.



The case was taken up before Matara Chief Magistrate Isuru Nettikumara.



The Magistrate ordered the release of Mangala Samaraweera and 63 others after facts regarding the assault with cinnamon sticks were presented.