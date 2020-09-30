Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has instructed to appoint a joint committee to restructure the Excise Department.
This was stated at a discussion held at Temple Trees yesterday on the professional issues of excise officers.
Representatives of the Excise Trade Unions were also present at the discussion.
The Prime Minister also instructed the officials to stop informal transfers and transfer only qualified officers instead.
