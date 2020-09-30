National+Electronic+Waste+Management+Week+from+5-10

In line with the National Electro-Waste Management Week, an Electronic Waste Collection Program will be implemented covering the entire island from the 5th to the 10th of this month.



The Central Environmental Authority (CEA) has stated that the public will have the opportunity to hand over their household electrical waste at post offices islandwide between 8 am and 4 pm on those days.



Accordingly, electronic waste including televisions, fans, mobile phones, computers and batteries can be delivered to 653 post offices islandwide.