සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Suspect remanded for stealing gold jewelery

Thursday, 01 October 2020 - 11:28

Suspect+remanded+for+stealing+gold+jewelery
A suspect who broke into houses islandwide and stole property and jewelery has been remanded till the 14th of this month.

This was when the suspect was produced before Chilaw District Judge Anura Indrajith Buddhadasa yesterday.

The suspect was arrested last Thursday in the Chilaw - Vilatta area with 3200 milligrams of heroin during a raid carried out by the Chilaw Divisional Crime Investigation Division.

The suspect was detained for 7 days and produced before the Chilaw Magistrate's Court yesterday.

The suspect was interrogated and it was revealed that he had broken into houses and stolen property in several parts of the island and that he was addicted to gambling and drugs.

Investigations have revealed that the suspect had stolen gold jewelery and cash worth nearly Rs. 500 million.

Trending News

Grace period for tourist hotels to pay cumulative electricity bills
30 September 2020
Grace period for tourist hotels to pay cumulative electricity bills
Second term of govt. schools ends on 09 October
30 September 2020
Second term of govt. schools ends on 09 October
Showers in several parts of the island
01 October 2020
Showers in several parts of the island
State minister’s explanation about request (video)
30 September 2020
State minister’s explanation about request (video)
Second rabies death at Yatalamatta within a week (video)
30 September 2020
Second rabies death at Yatalamatta within a week (video)

International News

Japan's stock market closes
01 October 2020
Japan's stock market closes
Trump and Biden duel in chaotic, bitter election debate (video)
30 September 2020
Trump and Biden duel in chaotic, bitter election debate (video)
Protests against Modi's new farmers' bills, intensify
28 September 2020
Protests against Modi's new farmers' bills, intensify
Change in passenger address from Japan Airlines
28 September 2020
Change in passenger address from Japan Airlines
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.