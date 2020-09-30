Suspect+remanded+for+stealing+gold+jewelery

A suspect who broke into houses islandwide and stole property and jewelery has been remanded till the 14th of this month.



This was when the suspect was produced before Chilaw District Judge Anura Indrajith Buddhadasa yesterday.



The suspect was arrested last Thursday in the Chilaw - Vilatta area with 3200 milligrams of heroin during a raid carried out by the Chilaw Divisional Crime Investigation Division.



The suspect was detained for 7 days and produced before the Chilaw Magistrate's Court yesterday.



The suspect was interrogated and it was revealed that he had broken into houses and stolen property in several parts of the island and that he was addicted to gambling and drugs.



Investigations have revealed that the suspect had stolen gold jewelery and cash worth nearly Rs. 500 million.