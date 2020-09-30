70+traders+who+sold+rice+and+coconuts+at+higher+prices+to+be+prosecuted

The Consumer Affairs Authority has taken action against 70 traders who sold rice and coconuts at exorbitant prices in the Puttalam District.
The raids have been carried out in the last two months and more than 300 shops have been inspected.
The raids were carried out based on complaints received from residents of the area and several shop owners were warned, the Consumer Affairs Authority said.
