Kurakkan+harvesting+commences+

The Department of Agriculture states that the harvesting of local Kurakkan has commenced.
In the first quarter of this year, the Central Provincial Department of Agriculture carried out the cultivation of Kurakkan as a model cultivation in an area of 26 acres in several Grama Niladhari Divisions in Laggala.
In the first quarter of this year, the Central Provincial Department of Agriculture carried out the cultivation of Kurakkan as a model cultivation in an area of 26 acres in several Grama Niladhari Divisions in Laggala.