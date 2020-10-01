සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Tennyson Cooray will take his final journey from home this evening (Video)

Thursday, 01 October 2020 - 13:57

The last rites of the late veteran actor Tennyson Cooray will be performed at 4.00 pm today at the Moratuwa Methodist Church Cemetery.

Meanwhile, a large number of fans including artists and politicians are coming home to pay their last respects to Tennison Cooray.

Veteran actor Tennyson Cooray passed away last Monday while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.

The remains of Tennyson Cooray has been laid to rest at his residence in Willorawatta, Moratuwa.

A large number of his fans, including artists and politicians, have been paying their last respects to this actor that made the nation smile.

The public will be able to pay their last respects to the Tennyson Cooray until 3 pm today.




