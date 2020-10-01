සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Negombo residents protest (video)

Thursday, 01 October 2020 - 16:58

The removal of soil by clearing mangroves to construct a sports ground in the Munnakkara area in Negombo has commenced.

However, the people are protesting against the removal of the soil.

There has been a lot of talk recently about the construction of a playground by cutting down a part of a mangrove land belonging to the Forest Department on Sinnadithottam Island in Negombo.

Dewani Jayathilaka, the District Forest Officer of the Gampaha District Office of the Forest Department had objected to this at the Gampaha District Coordinating Committee meeting.

Subsequently, the Forest Department filed a case against the Ministry of Fisheries and the Coast Conservation Department and the court ordered the removal of the soil brought for the construction of the relevant playground.

The villagers are protesting against the removal of the soil, saying that the construction of a road across the lagoon using soil and stones will result in the Munnakkaraya village being flooded.

The police intervened to disperse the crowd.


