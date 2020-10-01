සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Examination admission ticket for scholarship candidates

Thursday, 01 October 2020 - 14:13

The Department of Examinations has taken steps to issue an examination admission pass for all candidates appearing for the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination this year.

The Ministry of Education stated that the relevant tickets have already been sent to the principals of all schools in the country.

The admission center and examination number are mentioned in the entrance ticket and the number indicating the student's unique identity is also included in the admission ticket.

The scholarship examination is scheduled to be held on the 11th at 2936 examination centers islandwide and 331,694 candidates are sitting for the exams.

