සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Largest wind power plant in the country to add 100 Megawatt to the national grid (Video)

Thursday, 01 October 2020 - 14:16

Largest+wind+power+plant+in+the+country+to+add+100+Megawatt+to+the+national+grid+%28Video%29
The Minister of Power and Energy Dullas Alahapperuma states that more than 100 mega watts could be added to the national grid using wind power before the end of this year.

The Minister said this while inspecting the construction work of the Mannar Wind Power Plant, the largest wind power plant under construction in the country.

This wind power project is being constructed in the Mannar area with the aim of adding more than 100 mega watts of capacity to the national grid.

Launched in 2015, the project stretches 12 kilometers parallel to the coast.

The cost of this wind power project is US $ 135 million.

Spread over an area of ​​320 acres, it has 33 wind turbines.

The expected power to be generated is 103 MW.

If this energy is generated by fuel combustion, the amount of carbon dioxide released per year is estimated at 285 tons.

In that sense, this is a very eco-friendly energy generation project.

Minister of Power and Energy Dullas Alahapperuma accompanied by Minister of State Duminda Dissanayake on an inspection tour to inspect the construction work of this wind power plant.

The Minister further stated that more than 80 percent of the work on this power plant has been completed and under the first phase, about 30 mega watts will be added to the national grid before the end of this month.

Trending News

Cattle slaughter to be stopped in several steps (video)
01 October 2020
Cattle slaughter to be stopped in several steps (video)
Showers in several parts of the island
01 October 2020
Showers in several parts of the island
Man protests on a high voltage post in Wellampitiya (Video)
01 October 2020
Man protests on a high voltage post in Wellampitiya (Video)
Joint committee to restructure the Excise Department
01 October 2020
Joint committee to restructure the Excise Department
Government aim is to take Sri Lankan education to international level - PM (Video)
30 September 2020
Government aim is to take Sri Lankan education to international level - PM (Video)

International News

Japan's stock market closes
01 October 2020
Japan's stock market closes
Trump and Biden duel in chaotic, bitter election debate (video)
30 September 2020
Trump and Biden duel in chaotic, bitter election debate (video)
Protests against Modi's new farmers' bills, intensify
28 September 2020
Protests against Modi's new farmers' bills, intensify
Change in passenger address from Japan Airlines
28 September 2020
Change in passenger address from Japan Airlines
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.