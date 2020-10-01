Largest wind power plant in the country to add 100 Megawatt to the national grid (Video)

The Minister of Power and Energy Dullas Alahapperuma states that more than 100 mega watts could be added to the national grid using wind power before the end of this year.



The Minister said this while inspecting the construction work of the Mannar Wind Power Plant, the largest wind power plant under construction in the country.



This wind power project is being constructed in the Mannar area with the aim of adding more than 100 mega watts of capacity to the national grid.



Launched in 2015, the project stretches 12 kilometers parallel to the coast.



The cost of this wind power project is US $ 135 million.



Spread over an area of ​​320 acres, it has 33 wind turbines.



The expected power to be generated is 103 MW.



If this energy is generated by fuel combustion, the amount of carbon dioxide released per year is estimated at 285 tons.



In that sense, this is a very eco-friendly energy generation project.



Minister of Power and Energy Dullas Alahapperuma accompanied by Minister of State Duminda Dissanayake on an inspection tour to inspect the construction work of this wind power plant.



The Minister further stated that more than 80 percent of the work on this power plant has been completed and under the first phase, about 30 mega watts will be added to the national grid before the end of this month.