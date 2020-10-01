'Delkanda - Usa' arrested with heroin

Five persons were arrested with heroin worth around Rs. 1.4 million in a raid carried out in Nugegoda, Ambuldeniya and Delkanda areas today.



Among the suspects are 'Delkanda-Usa' and two brothers from the same family, police said.



According to information received by the Nugegoda Divisional Narcotics Unit, the amount of heroin found in their possession was 70 grams.