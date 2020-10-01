සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

'Delkanda - Usa' arrested with heroin

Thursday, 01 October 2020 - 16:55

Five persons were arrested with heroin worth around Rs. 1.4 million in a raid carried out in Nugegoda, Ambuldeniya and Delkanda areas today.

Among the suspects are 'Delkanda-Usa' and two brothers from the same family, police said.

According to information received by the Nugegoda Divisional Narcotics Unit, the amount of heroin found in their possession was 70 grams.

