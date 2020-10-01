සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Four suspects arrested along with Valampuri are being remanded

Thursday, 01 October 2020 - 16:54

The four persons arrested in connection with the attempt to sell two Valampuris for over Rs. 60 million in Imaduwa, Galle have been remanded till the 6th.

The suspects were produced before the Galle Acting Magistrate today.

The suspects were residents of Nuwara Eliya and Imaduwa areas and were arrested by the Kalutara STF yesterday.

