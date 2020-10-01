Four+suspects+arrested+along+with+Valampuri+are+being+remanded

The four persons arrested in connection with the attempt to sell two Valampuris for over Rs. 60 million in Imaduwa, Galle have been remanded till the 6th.
The suspects were produced before the Galle Acting Magistrate today.
The suspects were residents of Nuwara Eliya and Imaduwa areas and were arrested by the Kalutara STF yesterday.
