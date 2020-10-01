Man protests on a high voltage post in Wellampitiya (Video)

A person has started a protest by climbing on to a post of a high voltage power line at the Wellampitiya - Nagahamulla junction.



The reason for the protest is yet to be ascertained and due to this a traffic jam has occurred on the road from Wellampitiya to Dematagoda.



Our correspondent stated that emergency vehicles belonging to the fire department are being deployed to bring him down.



At present the power supply to several areas supplied through the high voltage line has been disconnected.







