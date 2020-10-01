Cope to meet from the 6th - Lanka Coal to be summoned

The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) of the 9th Parliament will convene on the 6th of this month, says its Chairman Prof. Charitha Herath.



Accordingly, the COPE Committee will meet from the 6th to the 23rd.



Lanka Coal Company is to be summoned before the COPE Committee first.



The officials were summoned on the basis of the special audit report submitted by the Auditor General on the procurement of coal by the Lanka Coal Company for the Norochcholai Lakvijaya Power Plant since 2009.