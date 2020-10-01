සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Prime Minister says that a children's hospital should be built in every province

Thursday, 01 October 2020 - 17:19


Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa states that he strongly believes that a children's hospital should be built in every province.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the government is focusing on developing and maintaining children's hospitals one per province, which are currently limited to Colombo and Kandy.

The Prime Minister made this observation while participating in the foundation laying ceremony of the 9 storied Intensive Care and Surgical Ward Complex today (01) to coincide with the World Children's Day and the 125th anniversary of the Lady Ridgeway Children's Hospital.

