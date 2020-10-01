Remains+of+Tennyson+Cooray+brought+to+the+church

The remains of the late veteran actor Tennyson Cooray has been taken to the Moratuwa Methodist Church.
The remains of actor Tennison Cooray, who died of a heart attack recently, was laid at his residence in Willorawatte, Moratuwa until 3 pm today (01).
Hiru correspondent said that a large crowd on both sides of the road paid their last respects to his body while it was being taken to the church.
