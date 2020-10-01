,
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,382
Thursday, 01 October 2020 - 17:38
Two arrivals from Oman tested positive for Covid-19, increasing total infected in Sri Lanka to 3,382.
Trending News
Cattle slaughter to be stopped in several steps (video)
01 October 2020
Showers in several parts of the island
01 October 2020
Man protests on a high voltage post in Wellampitiya (Video)
01 October 2020
Joint committee to restructure the Excise Department
01 October 2020
Government aim is to take Sri Lankan education to international level - PM (Video)
30 September 2020
International News
Japan's stock market closes
01 October 2020
Trump and Biden duel in chaotic, bitter election debate (video)
30 September 2020
Protests against Modi's new farmers' bills, intensify
28 September 2020
Change in passenger address from Japan Airlines
28 September 2020
