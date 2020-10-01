සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Suspect arrested with drugs in Negombo

Thursday, 01 October 2020 - 17:51

A suspect arrested along with over 500gms of ICE drugs, from Kimbulapitiya, Dagonna area in Negombo.

