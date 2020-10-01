MT New Diamond claims have not been settled - AG

Attorney General has informed MEPA that negotiations pertaining to the claim regarding Marine Pollution caused by MT New Diamond are pending and other claims have not been settled.



MEPA informed the Attorney General that relevant authorities have been informed that approval permitting the MT New Diamond to leave will only be granted after negotiations are completed regarding oil pollution damage.



MEPA has stated that they will grant approval to tow the ship away from of Sri Lankan waters as per the authority given to MEPA by the Marine Pollution Prevention Act No. 35 of 2008, once the negotiation process is completed.



This is because they are in the process of negotiating through AG’s Dept., with the Owners / P & I Club and their lawyers to secure a guarantee for the environmental pollution resulted due the oil spill.