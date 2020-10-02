Protest in Galle (Video)

The people near the Galle-Pilana road engaged in an agitation alleging that a section of the road which was developed during the last government period has not been constructed to a proper standard.



The contractor in charge of the road project also arrived at the site.



The development of the Bandakanda section of the Galle-Pilana road began during the last government period.



The villagers allege that the road has not been developed to a proper standard.



Accordingly, the villagers staged a protest blocking the road in the Bandakanda area.



