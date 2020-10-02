සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Protest in Galle (Video)

Friday, 02 October 2020 - 6:54

The people near the Galle-Pilana road engaged in an agitation alleging that a section of the road which was developed during the last government period has not been constructed to a proper standard.

The contractor in charge of the road project also arrived at the site.

The development of the Bandakanda section of the Galle-Pilana road began during the last government period.

The villagers allege that the road has not been developed to a proper standard.

Accordingly, the villagers staged a protest blocking the road in the Bandakanda area.


