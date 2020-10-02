Weather update - more rains and winds expected

The Meteorology department states that there will be several spells of showers in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern Provinces and light showers in the North Western Province.
The Department of Meteorology further warns that strong winds will develop at times in the North, North Central and North Western provinces and in the Trincomalee and Hambantota districts and in the western slopes of the central hills.
The Department of Meteorology further warns that strong winds will develop at times in the North, North Central and North Western provinces and in the Trincomalee and Hambantota districts and in the western slopes of the central hills.