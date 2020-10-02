Petitions+against+20+Amendment+to+be+heard+for+the+third+day+today

The petitions challenging the 20th Amendment to the Constitution will be heard by a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court today as well.



At the hearing of the petitions the day before yesterday, the lawyers representing 32 of the 39 petitions filed challenging the proposed 20th Amendment Bill ended their presentations.



Thereafter further hearing was adjourned till today.



Attorney General Dappula de Livera, who appeared before the Supreme Court on the first day of the hearing of the petitions, said the government had decided to make new amendments to the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, which has already been tabled in Parliament.



The Attorney General also informed the Supreme Court that they would be held during the Parliamentary Select Committee.



The Attorney General further informed the court that a document containing amendments to be made during the committee stage has already been filed before the court through a motion.



Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, Gamini Lokuge, Prof. GL Peiris, Attorney-at-Law Sagara Kariyawasam, Ven. Omare Kassapa Thero and others have submitted intervening petitions.