Two suspects arrested with drugs in Mt. Lavinia

Friday, 02 October 2020 - 8:58

Two suspects have been arrested with ice drugs in the Borupana area in Mt. Lavinia.

According to information received by the Mount Lavinia CID yesterday, the two suspects were apprehended with 20 grams of ice during a search operation conducted in the area.

They are aged 24 and 38 and are residents of the same area.

