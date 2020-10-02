Shani+Abeysekera+and+three+others+remanded+again

Former Director of the CID Shani Abeysekera and three others who were arrested for fabricating evidence have been remanded till the 16th.



The suspects were produced before Gampaha Chief Magistrate Manjula Karunaratne today.



The fourth suspect in the case was arrested and remanded after surrendering to the court through a lawyer recently.



Shani Abeysekera is the first suspect in the case and the second suspect is a Sub Inspector attached to the Embilipitiya Police.



A red warrant has been issued for the arrest of the third suspect in the case, former CID Inspector Nishantha Silva, who has fled the country.