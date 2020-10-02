සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Shani Abeysekera and three others remanded again

Friday, 02 October 2020 - 11:25

Shani+Abeysekera+and+three+others+remanded+again
Former Director of the CID Shani Abeysekera and three others who were arrested for fabricating evidence have been remanded till the 16th.

The suspects were produced before Gampaha Chief Magistrate Manjula Karunaratne today.

The fourth suspect in the case was arrested and remanded after surrendering to the court through a lawyer recently.

Shani Abeysekera is the first suspect in the case and the second suspect is a Sub Inspector attached to the Embilipitiya Police.

A red warrant has been issued for the arrest of the third suspect in the case, former CID Inspector Nishantha Silva, who has fled the country.

Trending News

35 hospitalized in Hatton bus accident (Video)
02 October 2020
35 hospitalized in Hatton bus accident (Video)
Man protests on a high voltage post in Wellampitiya (Video)
01 October 2020
Man protests on a high voltage post in Wellampitiya (Video)
Weather update - more rains and winds expected
02 October 2020
Weather update - more rains and winds expected
Melania Trump test positive for coronavirus along with US President
02 October 2020
Melania Trump test positive for coronavirus along with US President
Student in critical condition in Hatton bus accident (Video)
02 October 2020
Student in critical condition in Hatton bus accident (Video)

International News

Allahabad High Court summons top government officials to court over gang rape and forcible cremation of 20 year old
02 October 2020
Allahabad High Court summons top government officials to court over gang rape and forcible cremation of 20 year old
Donald Trump and Melania quarantined - top aide tested positive for Covid-19
02 October 2020
Donald Trump and Melania quarantined - top aide tested positive for Covid-19
Donald Trump and Melania quarantined - top aide tested positive for Covid-19
02 October 2020
Donald Trump and Melania quarantined - top aide tested positive for Covid-19
Indian Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi released
01 October 2020
Indian Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi released
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.